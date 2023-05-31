SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana (UAHT) partnered with East Arkansas Community College (EACC) to donate supplies to tornado survivors in Wynne, Arkansas on Tuesday.

A massive tornado left more than 1,200 residents in Wynne, including many EACC students to deal with the destruction. Four people died, and at least 28 were injured as a result of the massive storm.

The UAHT Students and Dean of Students traveled a total of six hours to East Arkansas.

“I really felt great get out there, help out, and felt great to just serve,” said Joshua Johnson, President of the Student Government Association (SGA).

UAHT donated a U-Haul full of perishables and non-perishables, clothes, toiletries, canned goods, over fifty cases of water donated from the Krewe Club, and gift cards for necessities that were not supplied.

Reginald Lambert, Dean of Students, said, “It did not matter the conditions” “nor the cost” he was most proud of his students.

“Thank you to UA Hope Texarkana for assisting with an incredibly generous donation of gifts and supplies for our college’s tornado relief efforts,” said Dr. Cathie Cline, EACC President. “Two-year colleges in Arkansas are amazing, and we are so grateful for the support our students, faculty, and staff have received throughout the state. We enjoyed getting together as colleagues, meeting the UAHT students, board chair, and spending time with Chancellor Holt.”

Niki Jones, EACC Director of Development echoed the sentiment, “We can’t express how much the generosity of our fellow community college has impacted those in need from the tornado,”

“Their donation will assist students, faculty, and staff affected by the tornado with a much-needed helping hand in such a devastating time.”

“It was remarkable to see our community come together when fellow Arkansans need us the most,” said Reginald Lambert, UAHT Dean of Students. “As the Dean of Students, it was an amazing opportunity to represent UAHT and help the citizens of East Arkansas and East Arkansas Community College. The best part of this entire story was watching our student leaders be a part of this humanitarian experience.”