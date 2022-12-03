TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — As people celebrate the holidays with friends and family, the Texas Department of Transportation reminds people to drive sober.

TxDOT says 23% of holiday traffic deaths are caused by drunk drivers.

Last December in northeast Texas there were 28 crashes involving drunk drivers, one was killed, and 5 were seriously injured. TxDOT says to be prepared if you are drinking over the holidays.

“Designated driver, plan ahead, get someone to drive for you, call an Uber, call a cab, call a family member, or just stay where you are,” said PIO for the Atlanta District Heather Deaton.

The Atlanta District covers 9 counties, including Bowie, Cass, and Camp.

“Drunk driving crashes are 100% preventable and we really just want people to think about the lives they could put at risk if they get behind the wheel after they’ve consumed alcohol,” said Deaton.

Drinking and driving are illegal in Texas, and lawbreakers face jail time, a fine, and the Loss of their driver’s license.