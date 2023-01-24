TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Transportation is keeping a close eye on the roads as heavy weather moves through the area.

TxDOT urges drivers to stay off the roads if possible and if you must get to out slow down and buckle up.

The department has already pretreated all of I-30 including bridges north of the interstate just in case of snow or sleet.

“We will have crews on standby overnight tonight in Bowie County, Titus County, and in Morris County. Our crews will be watching the roads just in case there are any trouble spots that pop up that need attention,” said Heather Deaton with TxDOT’s Atlanta District.

You can get up-to-date road conditions on drivetexas.org