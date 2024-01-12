TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men were arrested for a crash in Texarkana that claimed the life of a woman in December.

According to Texarkana Texas police, 25-year-old Christopher Daniel and 23-year-old Robert Culpepper were arrested and face charges of racing on the highway involving death.

They were both booked into the Bi-State Jail.

The December 18 crash claimed the life of 66-year-old Linda Reed. She died when her car was struck as she attempted to cross North Stateline Avenue from East 9th Street to Hazel Street at about 7:20 that night.

Police say evidence showed that both Culpepper and Daniel were driving southbound on Stateline at an extremely high rate of speed.