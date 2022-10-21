TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night, and they are asking the public to help them find the suspected shooter.

According to police, a citizen made a 911 call reporting that an unknown shooting victim was in front of their door in the 900 block of Arizona Avenue around 8:40 p.m.

When TTPD arrived, they found an 18-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Officer Marshall Gooding provided aid to the victim until EMS arrived and brought him to Christus St. Michael. He was airlifted to UAMS in Little Rock, where he is getting treatment for injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Through their investigation, TTPD found the crime scene inside a nearby house and identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jason Niederstadt. Late Thursday night, detectives secured a felony warrant charging Niederstadt with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Niederstadt fled the area before officers arrived and is still on the run.