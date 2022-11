TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Police say Dennis Washington of Wake Village was driving his 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on New Boston Rd. around 11:30 p.m. He crossed the westbound lanes near Celeste St., crashing into a light pole.

Washington died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

TTPD is continuing to investigate to determine what happened.