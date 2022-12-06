TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department held its first in-person holiday “Shop with a Cop” in two years.

Since 2019, it has been a drive-thru event because of covid-19. About 124 Texarkana area children picked out early Christmas presents on Tuesday at Target. Each kid was given $100 to shop and get whatever they wanted.

“The beauty is the kids themselves, and you know that they are going to have a Christmas this year and it makes you feel good knowing that you played a part in that,” PIO for the Texarkana Texas Police Shawn Vaughn said.

Shop with a Cop is a charity event where the local police and fire departments raise money to provide Christmas for disadvantaged families in the Texarkana area.

“There’s a need in the community, a lot of families are struggling, and it allows us to kind of step in and maybe fill in the gap and help those parents out a little bit for Christmas.”

The department has participated in the event for more than 30 years.