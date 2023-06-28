Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana woman accused of assaulting an elderly woman at an assisted living facility is in court this week.

The trial takes place in the district court in Bowie County, Texas.

Records show police arrested 49-year-old Sharee Shantrell Bryant after an arrest warrant was issued for her on June 1 for the charge of causing bodily injury to an elderly woman.

According to court documents, a Texarkana officer was called to the Cornerstone Retirement and Assisted Living on Moores Lane.

Doug McVey, the victim’s son told police that he placed a camera in his mother’s room after noticing several unexplainable bruises.

In the video caught on the hidden camera, the arresting officer says Bryant could be seen slapping McVey with such force that it made her body lean over, and place her hands over her face as if she was in pain.

McVey suffers from dementia, so she does not recall the incident.

Bryant is facing felony charges for injury to the elderly.