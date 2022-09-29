TEXARKANA, USA (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport is continuing construction on its new terminal building.

On Thursday, the airport held its ‘Topping Out’ ceremony to signify the completion of the first phase of construction for the project.

Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman says this new terminal will replace the current building. He says the new $36 million facility will contribute to economic development for the city and be more appealing for the area.

“It will be a much larger terminal, it will be able to accommodate a larger passenger load,” said Bruggeman. “With the aesthetics and the design, it really will have a lot of glass, a lot of wood it will look very nice to complement our area.”

The terminal is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2024.