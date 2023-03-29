TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect was arrested for a fatal shooting that killed one and injured a small child at a block party in Texarkana on Sunday.

Kolbe Hemphill was one of five suspects that the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department identified concerning the shooting.

According to TAPD, Hemphill was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting around 8 p.m. on March 26 near the intersection of Pinehurst and Grove Street.

On Friday evening Daequan Williams turned himself in. Police also arrested Kheuma Gilliam relative to the shooting; he is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and possession of a weapon by certain persons.