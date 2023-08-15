TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – As temperatures continue to only get hotter, Texas officials are warning the public to abide by burn bans.

“We definitely ask that don’t burn anything right now even if it is not a burn ban, in your area, just take I as an extra safety precaution and don’t burn wait until conditions are more favorable,” said Interim Fire Chief Chris Black

With the wildfires causing distress in Maui, the city of Texarkana, is trying to stay ahead of the curve as a preventative measure.

“The state of Texas has right now currently 181 counties under a burn ban and we are experiencing drought throughout the state,” says Public Information Officer for Texas A&M Forest Service Sean Dugan

The City of Texarkana is using controlled burns to fight fire with fire. Chris Black says they have three firefighters that are out with the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System in parts of central and west Texas, but Dugan says fuel in the grass is what causes fires to spread

“We put out fires so well it leads to an increase in fuel build-up which trees vegetation brush and things like that and then when we build neighborhoods in those ecosystems without reducing the fuel it leads to home loss and reduction to be able to suppress the fires. That is what you see in Hawaii and also throughout the west and in some places here in the south.” Dugan said. “So when it is hot dry and windy that’s when wildfires happen so we suggest to the public that conditions like these to be incredibly careful with anything that may cause a spark and especially in the afternoon that is where we see most of our wildfire activity.

If you burn items while under the burn ban, It can result in a $2,000 fine.