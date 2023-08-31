TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A homeless man died early Thursday morning after he was struck by a waste management vehicle in Texarkana.

Homeless Texarkana man killed, struck by dump truck (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

The Texarkana Texas Police Department said the man was sleeping in front of a dumpster near the intersection of Summerhill Road and New Boston Road around 5:45 a.m. A Western Waste Management truck reportedly pulled into the alley behind a business to empty the dumpster.

Authorities said the driver did not see the homeless man lying on the ground in front of the dumpster. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.