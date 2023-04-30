Officers investigating after A&M Texarkana student shot during baseball game (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A baseball player with Texas A&M University-Texarkana was struck by a stray bullet during a game Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the shooting at the George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the 18-year-old was standing in the bullpen when a stray bullet struck him.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says the shot came from an altercation in a neighborhood west of the park.

First responders took the baseball player to St. Michael Hospital for treatment. The TTPD says he went into surgery Saturday and is in stable condition.

As a precaution, BSA officials decided to end the Scout-O-Rama happening in another area of the park, and the game was called.

School officials say counseling services are available to players and other students.

TTPD asks that anyone with information on this shooting contact them at (903) 798-3876.