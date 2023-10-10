Texarkana, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Tough Kookie Foundation (TKF) is hosting its third annual Breast Cancer Race on Saturday, October 21.

The race ceremony begins at 8 a.m., and 5K is set to start at 8:30 a.m. on the campus of Texas A&M in Texarkana, Texas.

Founder and President of Tough Cookie Foundation, Katina R. Levingston, is a fighting breast cancer survivor. Katina Levingston is a wife, mother, business owner, and woman of faith.

“My husband found a lump in my breast,” Levingston said.

“Just being told I had cancer was unbelievable to me,” Katina said.

In 2016, she underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatments, but Levingston’s faith was so strong she pressed on to help others fight, and TKF was born.

Katina R. Levingston is the 2023 Winner of Remarkable Women of the ArkLaTex. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress, and the quality of life.

Katina Levingston Remarkable Women 2023 winner (Source: Katina Levingston)

TFK is a 501 (c) organization that is committed to providing encouragement, support, education, resources, and advocacy for breast and childhood cancer survivors.

It’s not too late to get your sneakers out and register for the event.