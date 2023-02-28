TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Regional Airport will soon have the money to finish off its new terminal thanks to government funding.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Monday that the airport will receive $4.275 million to go towards the project.

The grant will be used to complete the exterior site work, which includes sidewalks, security fencing, and driveways.

The airport broke ground on the terminal in 2021.

“This final grant is going to help close out the entire project and after that then you’ll have everybody be able to come here and fly, brand new terminal at the airport and the people of Texarkana can be very proud of,” said Operations Manager Russell Henderson.

The project is expected to be completed next year.