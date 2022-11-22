TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen is in a Texarkana hospital after police say she was shot at a Texarkana apartment complex Tuesday morning.

According to Texarkana police, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the stomach around 9 a.m. in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street at the Town North apartments.

Teen shot at Texarkana apartment complex (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff) Texarkana teen shot in stomach (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff) Town North apartments site of shooting Tuesday (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

The teen was brought to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

TTPD officers determined the shooting was accidental. No charges are expected in this case, but it remains under investigation.