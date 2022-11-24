Volunteers with the Randy Sams’ Outreach Shelter center spent their morning serving nearly 250 people a hot thanksgiving meal.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The rain in Texarkana did not stop folks from coming out and giving to the less fortunate on Thanksgiving Day.

“Anyone who feels like they’re struggling to provide a thanksgiving meal for their family has been welcome and invited to attend, as well as area homeless that are served by other agencies,” shelter director Jennifer Lacefield said.

The annual event was made possible by donations from the community.

Along with the hot meal, the shelter gave out some necessities like winter clothing and toiletry items.