The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is providing a place for anyone who needs shelter during winter weather.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Randy Sams Outreach homeless shelter is preparing for an increase in residents due to the winter weather forecast.

The shelter is providing a place for anyone who needs shelter during this time. The number of residents at the shelter is currently in the 60s, but there is still room for more.

“I’m anticipating that as the weather continues to get colder and for longer periods that we might even get up into the 80s or 90s as far as our client numbers,” said Shelter Director Jennifer Lacefield.

The shelter will serve as a warming station including overnight for those seeking a temporary break from the cooler temperatures when the weather drops below 40 degrees.

Lacefield says the shelter needs donations of cold-weather clothing items including coats, blankets, sweatshirts, headwear, scarves, gloves, and socks for residents and others in the community.

“We now more than ever need the public to replenish the supply from what we had last year.”

The donations will be given out during the fall and winter as well as the shelter’s upcoming Annual Thanksgiving Day Lunch. The shelter has begun collecting food & monetary donations for the lunch.

The shelter also needs basic clothing items such as new underwear packages, bras, and hygiene items.

Donations can be dropped off 24/7 at the Shelter at 402 Oak St., Texarkana, Texas, 75501.

For information on volunteering contact the Randy Sams administration office at 903-280-7549 or send a message to the Randy Sams Facebook page.