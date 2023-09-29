TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana renames one of its historic schools. Highland Park and Spring Lake Park were consolidated and renamed into Parks Elementary.

School officials say the location has been the Texarkana community for generations now, and locals decided the new name with a seat at the table.

“We wanted to honor the tradition and history of Spring Lake Park Elementary and Highland Park Elementary. So we formed a committee of campus administrators, teachers, and parents from both schools, and they settled on the name Parks Elementary,” said Todd Marshall, Texarkana ISD Chief Communications Officer.

The school remains on the historic Pine Street site after 100 years.