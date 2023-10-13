TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Police Department announced warrants for a suspect in a woman’s disappearance.

A news release from TAPD identified Kevin Cordarel Christopher as the person suspected of Chelsey Naron’s disappearance. The warrants charge him with battery in the first degree, kidnapping, and theft of property over $50,000.

TAPD is searching for Christopher and is asking anyone with information about his location should contact 911, the TAPD Criminal Investigation Division, or Crime Stoppers tip hotline at 903-793-7867.