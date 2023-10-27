TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police are searching for a suspect allegedly caught trying to break into an ATM multiple times this week.

Police say early Tuesday morning, the suspect walked up to an ATM located on New Boston Road and repeatedly hit it with a pickaxe and sledgehammer, trying to break into it.

On Thursday, the suspect returned and attempted to break into the ATM again, this time using a hammer, screwdriver, and what appears to be a piece of PVC pipe.

Texarkana police ask anybody with information to call 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.