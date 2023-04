TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana, Texas police have arrested the woman accused of “jugging” an elderly shopper last month.

Yuquitia Bradley, 38, of Little Rock, Arkansas, is charged with theft from a person and credit card abuse.

Bradley allegedly followed an elderly woman from the grocery store to her home and stole her purse as she distracted her. Police believe this was probably a case of jugging.

Bradley is being held at the Bi-State Jail on a $40,000 bond.