TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas Police are reminding drivers to watch out for school buses.

Police say this week alone traffic officers have written several tickets to people who passed stopped buses.

According to Texas law, drivers must stop when a school bus extends its stop sign or turns on its flashing red lights. Rules are different only if there’s a median. In that case, only the side of the road where the bus is must stop.

“You’ve got kids getting off the busses and getting on the busses and kids a lot of times they don’t pay attention to the road. The traffic is going by and everything else, so we have to rely on the adults to stop to protect the children and make sure they’re safe,” said Public Information Officer for the Texarkana Texas Police Department Shawn Vaughn.

Failure to follow the law can result in a fine of up to $1,250.