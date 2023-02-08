TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, a man was injured Tuesday when he was struck by a vehicle while walking in the roadway.

Police found the pedestrian on the road near a storm drain on the 1200 block of North Stateline Ave. around 9:00 p.m. Authorities say the man was conscious and able to respond to questions but was in severe pain. An officer on the scene reported he could smell alcohol coming from the man.

When asked if he had anything to drink, the man reportedly told officers he “drank 2 liters of vodka” before the crash. LifeNet took him to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

A woman driving a 2014 Buick Lacrosse northbound on North Stateline Ave. told police she had just come through the light at the intersection. She did not see the man on the roadway. The woman says she tried to slam on her brakes but could not stop and crashed into the pedestrian. She was not injured in the crash.

Officials say the man landed on her front windshield and was thrown off the vehicle. The impact damaged the windshield.

A witness told officers he did not see the man on the road and witnessed the driver attempt to stop the vehicle before the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, but they do not expect charges to be filed.