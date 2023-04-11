TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana are still reviewing video from a brawl that happened early Easter morning.

According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, the fight broke out while police were responding to a trespassing call just before 4 a.m. Sunday, outside of The DAPPER at Park Place restaurant.

Two officers were assaulted trying to break up the fight.

“The initial situation kinda got out of hand with the large crowd of people that were there. Officers were trying to break up a fight, which things got really out of hand when the crowd got involved, trying to intervene with the offices trying to make an arrest and stop the fight,” said Cpl Les Munn.

Two people were arrested at the scene, and police are still trying to determine if others should face charges.