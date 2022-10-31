TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana mother remains in custody after she did not enter a plea in her pretrial hearing.

According to the Bowie County District Attorney, 25-year-old Christy Wedgeworth did not enter a plea in her pretrial hearing Monday morning. Wedgeworth is charged with of injury to a child with bodily injury by omission and injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission for allegedly knowing about the abuse of her son.

On July 11, 2021, 29-year-old Joshua Lowe and Wedgeworth, brought her 11-month-old son Javontae Neely to the emergency room at Christus St. Michael Hospital because the child wasn’t breathing. Doctors found a brain bleed from a recent injury, as well as broken ribs and shoulders that showed signs of healing. The child was also reportedly covered in bruises in various stages of healing. Doctors stabilized him enough so he could be transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock but he died two days later.

Texarkana Texas Police later determined that Wedgeworth knew about Lowe’s abuse of her son and 4-year-old daughter who has special needs and did nothing to stop it or protect them. Police say Wedgeworth also failed to seek medical treatment for any of these previous injuries, including at least one broken bone.

Lowe was found guilty on Oct. 6 of capital murder, felony murder, and injury to a child in the death of 11-month-old Javontae Neely. The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict on all three counts.

On Oct. 11, he filed an appeal for a new trial, claiming the verdict is contrary to the law and evidence.

Wedgeworth’s trial will begin on November 29.