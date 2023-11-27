TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana police have arrested a man for a scheme to allegedly steal business from a competitor.

According to Texarkana Texas police, Kerry Rowland, who owns a local fence company, went to a competitor’s business in September.

Rowland allegedly said he wanted to speak to one of the owners about a job but eventually asked to use the business’s phone to make a call.

Police say Rowland reportedly ‘hit a few keys on the receiver’ and handed the phone back without talking to anybody.

Not long after this incident, the business started to notice that they weren’t getting any phone calls and pursued technical help to fix the phone.

The phone was determined to be working properly, but the business was surprised to find that calls were being forwarded to Rowland’s phone number.

Police eventually learned that Rowland had intercepted 26 calls during this time and represented himself as the victim’s business.

Detectives discovered that Rowland had bid on, completed, and got paid for multiple jobs that he likely obtained only because he misled the customers into believing that they were dealing with the victim’s business instead of his own.

After a lengthy investigation, Rowland now faces charges with unlawful intercepting electronic communications and deceptive trade practice.

He turned himself in Monday morning and was booked into the Bi-State Jail. His bond was set at a total of $300,000.