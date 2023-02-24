The city of Texarkana, Texas recently installed a new fitness court at Spring Lake Park.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – No gym membership? Well, that’s no excuse for people living in Texarkana.

The city recently installed a new fitness court at Spring Lake Park. The court features seven stations designed for high-intensity workouts, including box jumps.

Since replacing the old workout equipment, the city says the fitness court has had great success.

“This is a really great way for people to come out and have a free workout and some resistance training workout here in the park,” said Texarkana, Texas Engagement & Parks Project Manager Keith Beason.

The fitness court features a QR code that can be scanned and give users different workouts as well as walk them through them.

The court was funded through the National Fitness Campaign, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, and the city’s improvement budget.