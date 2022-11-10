TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas hosted its 11th Annual ‘Hiring Red, White and You!’ veterans’ job fair in Texarkana Thursday afternoon.

The free job fair allows veterans the opportunity to connect with different employers in the area.

“We want to be able to connect veterans to the workplace and help them find a new career or upgrade a career,” said Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas Project Manager Bart Spivey.

More than 70 employers participated in the event, offering jobs from manufacturing and healthcare to logistics and finance.

“They bring a lot of value to the employers, tangibles like leadership and work ethic, those are things that you don’t really learn, through experiences you gain those types of intangibles, veterans have that in spades,” said Spivey.

Veteran Denise Shafer attended the event and says she just moved to the area from Austin to be closer to her family.

“I have no job right now, moved with my dad and two grandkids who I take care of full time, so I’m looking for work,” said Shafer.

Shafer says she left the military in 2009 but says that the transition from military to civilian life was not easy.

“It was a little difficult at first, but I found a niche in warehousing, worked my way up in 10 years from a laborer to a manager, operations manager.”

Shafer says she got a few leads from the event and says she is confident it will help her land a job.

More information on jobs for Veterans can be found on the Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas website.