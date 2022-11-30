Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Doctors in Texarkana are seeing more patients with the flu and children with RSV.

The CDC says flu activity is high and widespread across Texas, including Texarkana.

The Texarkana Emergency Center & Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young says there has been a steady flow of people coming in with respiratory infections over the past few weeks.

“It is a normal time of year for us to start seeing this spike, especially after the holidays people get together, they celebrate, and you also have different events for social clubs and or churches and different events where people do get exposed to not only flu but other viruses as well,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Matt Young.

Symptoms include fever, chills, runny nose, and body aches. Young recommends being evaluated and seen by a doctor if you are experiencing symptoms.