TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Floodwaters in Texarkana are causing road closures and rescues Wednesday.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, these streets are currently closed:

College Drive at train tracks near Moore

College Drive near Texarkana College

West 7th Street near train tracks

West 40th Street near Potomac

West 6th Street near Elm

West 6th Street near Apple

“There’s flooding on pretty much every road around Texarkana right now, which has resulted in several crashes and people stranded in their vehicles because of the water levels,” said the Texarkana Texas Police Department in a Facebook post.