TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – In response to recent synthetic marijuana drug overdoses in Texarkana, Grace Counseling Clinic is helping by giving out free K2 testing kits.

Within the last couple of weeks, at least 17 overdoses are believed to have been caused by K2, which is synthetic marijuana.

The clinic says they are hoping to shed some light on the seriousness of the situation and help others before it is too late.

“Sometimes being a smaller community like we are here sometimes we think that we’re immune to all the problems that are out in the big world and that is not the case,” said Clinic Manager Shelley Cloninger.

Kits are available at Grace Counseling during business hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, located at 6500 Summerhill Road, Suite 2B, in Crown Executive Plaza.