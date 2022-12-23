TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Volunteers from a Texarkana church are planning to feed more than 200 people in need on Christmas Eve morning.

Central Christian Church volunteers have already begun preparing hams, turkeys, several side dishes, and desserts.

The church says this tradition has been going on for about 25 years.

“It’s a satisfying feeling to fix good food and serve it to people that otherwise may not have a meal,” church member Jim Spears said.

Just to be on the safe side, the church says it will be a take-out meal only this year.

The Christmas meal will be distributed from the church at 903 Walnut St, Texarkana, TX 75501 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve.