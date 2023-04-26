TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex on Christmas morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, detectives and the U.S. Marshall’s Office arrested 25-year-old Tarus Walker Wednesday night.

Walker was wanted in the Christmas Day homicide of Aaron Bruce. Police say after many days and hours of investigation and surveillance by both agencies, Walker was seen at the Parkside Apartments located at 1400 East 35th St.

Police chased Walker on foot, and he was inevitably arrested. He was found in possession of a handgun and marijuana at the time of his arrest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Walker faces murder charges based on the warrant and multiple other charges due to today’s arrest.