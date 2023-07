TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A jury in Bowie County returned a guilty verdict in the trial of a Texarkana woman accused of assaulting an elderly woman with dementia inside an assisted living facility.

Jurors found Sharee Bryant guilty of injury to the elderly. She was sentenced to 5 years at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) center and must pay a seven thousand dollar fine.

Bryant’s indictment states she intentionally caused bodily injury to 65-year-old Mary McVey