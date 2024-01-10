TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cake decorating workshop might be just what you need to make Valentine’s Day extra sweet in 2024.
You don’t need to know anything about baking or have experience decorating cakes to attend the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana cake decorating workshop. For only $40, you’ll learn to beautifully ice cakes and make sugary flowers.
Decorate like a pro when you spend two hours at the university’s campus on Feb. 6. The class will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., and you can take home your tasty masterpiece.
The university will provide everything you need, so bring enthusiasm and creativity along, and you’ll have a great time
Email Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or call (870) 722-8568 to register for the class.