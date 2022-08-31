TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana businessman is hoping to unseat incumbent Arkansas-side Mayor Allen Brown in the upcoming November primary election.

Texarkana native and Dapper Restaurant owner Tederal Jefferson, 51, announced last week that his first ever run for public office will be a bid to unseat Mayor Brown.

“It’s time for the people of Texarkana, Arkansas, to get their power back, and it’s time for us to make changes in the city,” Jefferson told KTAL. “The reason I’m running for mayor is to bring unification and education. I cannot do it by myself it’s going to take you the people of Texarkana, Arkansas. In order to bring the change, we’re going to have to come together as one we got to be united,” said Jefferson.

Brown, a former credit union CEO, is seeking a second term in office.

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and Election Day is Nov. 8.