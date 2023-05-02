TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Texas A&M Texarkana baseball player that was struck by a bullet during a game last Saturday is ‘improving’, according to his family.

The player, 18-year-old Matthew DeLaney, was struck by a stray bullet as he was standing in the bullpen during his college baseball game.

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says the shot came from an altercation in a neighborhood west of the park.

DeLaney was taken to St. Michael Hospital by first responders and underwent surgery Saturday.

His family says he suffered two fractured vertebrae, a collapsed lung, and paralysis in his left leg but is ‘improving’.