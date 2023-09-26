TEXARKANA, Tx. (KTAL/KMSS) – Special needs teachers across Texarkana are receiving financial assistance from the Texarkana Greater Autism Awareness organization on a mission to provide supplies their students need to have an enriched school experience.

Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness has been serving the community for the last three years.

Connie Thomason has 30 years of experience with special needs students and was recently appointed president.

Thomason says surprising teachers across the area with mini-grants up to $250 is a fulfilling experience for her and all those involved.

“We are fulfilling a need and just knowing that we are truly blessing these classrooms and these teachers and helping the kids, I mean that’s what it’s all about,” said Connie Thomason, president of the Greater Texarkana Autism Awareness.

The organization has provided 43 mini-grants this school year alone.

If you’re interested in helping the organization continue its mission, on November 18th, they will host breakfast with Santa. You and the family can have breakfast provided by Longhorn’s Steak House and grab your Christmas card all for $10.