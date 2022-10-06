TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and the Tough Kookie Foundation is sponsoring an art wall in downtown Texarkana to honor breast cancer and childhood cancer survivors.

The foundation is a nonprofit started by breast cancer survivor Katina Levingston. She says her goal is to help women, men, and children feel good about themselves.

“The Texarkana foundation is for mammograms as well as bras and wigs, we do breast cancer as well as childhood cancer,” said Levingston. “We do all of this for our community so we could have different things because we don’t have any other support here in Texarkana and the surrounding areas.”

The art wall can be viewed at the Regional Arts Building in downtown Texarkana until November.

The art wall is also a lead into the 2nd annual Tough Kookie Breast Cancer Race, which is scheduled for October 15th at Texas A&M University Texarkana.

Last year the race had 987 participants, this year Levingston says her goal is 1,500. The race also raised $87,000 to help cancer patients fight the disease.

For Information on registering, visit the Tough Kookie website.