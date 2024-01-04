TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Arkansas District Court is offering an amnesty program until April for those with outstanding arrest warrants.

The program includes failure-to-appear warrants and probation violation warrants.

To benefit from a $350 savings on amnesty, individuals must personally appear on the first floor of the Bi-State Justice Building located at 100 N. Stateline Ave. and make full payment. By settling the payment in full, the warrant will be lifted without the additional $350 charge. In case of inability to pay in full, the warrant can be served, and a court date will be scheduled.

Moreover, those facing a suspended driver’s license can have it reinstated through this program.

The amnesty initiative is available until April 15.

For more information, contact the district court office at (903) 798-3016 or 3017. You can also contact the probation office at (903) 798-3241, 3243, or 3018.