Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says a reward is being offered for information in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting.

According to police, Tarus Walker is wanted in the Christmas Day murder of Aaron Bruce.

Law enforcement responded to the scene at the Brook Hollow Apartments at 2511 East 24th St. on Christmas morning to find Bruce suffering from a gunshot wound. Police attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of Walker.

Please contact Crime Stoppers at 903-792-STOP (7867).