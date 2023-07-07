TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System named a new university president on Thursday.

After serving at the University of North Alabama, Dr. Ross C Alexander was named the new TAMU Texarkana president.

Alexander most recently served as provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of North Alabama.

“Dr. Alexander brings the right mix of fire, compassion, and experience. I believe he will do great things in Texarkana,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Dr. Alexander is just what Texas A&M University-Texarkana needs to continue to grow and serve East Texas.”

Alexander takes on the role after former president Dr. Emily Cutrer announced in December she would step down in the summer of 2023.

“I am deeply honored, humbled, and thankful to be chosen by the regents and Chancellor Sharp to serve as the next president of Texas A&M University – Texarkana,” Alexander said. “My wife Lilia and I are thrilled to raise our family in the vibrant Texarkana community, serving the needs of the region.”