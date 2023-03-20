TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Texarkana said on Monday that they are working to find where a tainted batch of synthetic marijuana (K2) came from after recent overdoses in the area.

Officials said there have been at least seven overdoses, including two deaths, and they are trying to find where the batch came from before it can happen again.

“Synthetic marijuana, which is not marijuana at all, is a very dangerous drug already,” officials said. “We always strongly encourage everyone to steer completely clear of it — but that is especially important right now.”