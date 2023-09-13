TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A hotel in Texarkana was forced to close after failing inspections leaving guests with no place to go.

Texarkana Arkansas Fire Marshal Jim Walls said he decided to close the Boutique Hotel after it struggled to pass fire inspections.

“Each of the codes that are written in the code book comes from multiple events that people have died in. So we want to prevent things like that from happening” said Walls.

Guests at the hotel were evicted that night. They were left with no housing options and confused about whether they would be receiving money back.

Many of the evicted hotel guests spent the night in the hotel parking lot.

In the morning they waited outside of the locked building for hours until they were able to go inside one at a time to retrieve their belongings.

The Bourgeois family said they are now homeless and they wish that the owner would’ve taken better care of them and provided additional housing.

“Instead of putting us out on the streets a lot of people are here are in wheelchairs, on oxygen. They don’t have vehicles, they slept here overnight. To me that’s just inhumane,“ said James Bourgeois.

According to property records, the hotel is in part owned by Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC.

Candace Mcelhiney heard about the situation from her sister and decided to take off from school to make sure the evicted guests got the help they needed.

“If you think about your family struggling or just in need of any assistance at all. And you have any ability, any type of opportunity to help; even if it might hurt you financially. It’s that important because everybody needs help sometimes,” Mcelhiney said. “I’m willing to do what I can when I can. Even if I can’t I still try. I feel like if the world was like that today.. maybe this wouldn’t have happened. “

Mcelhiney told her pastor about the people in need. The Trinity Baptist Church showed up later with a homeless coordinator and hot meals for those waiting outside.

Community members and hotel guests said that this building wasn’t maintained well, there was a lot of criminal activity, and want the building gone.

“I just wanna see it torn down. This is the third time that they’ve opened it,” a local resident said. “The same could’ve happened to them that happened to the six people in Las Vegas”