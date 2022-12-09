TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Three school districts in Texarkana came together Thursday to support those in need.

About 60 student council members from Liberty-Eylau, Texas High, and Arkansas High school packed more than 100 care packages for the homeless. The bags were filled with necessities like blankets and hats to help the homeless make it through the winter months.

“To get to work with other schools is a great opportunity for my student council specifically because it’s a bonding experience. We get to work together to support our local area,” said Texas High School Student Body President John Thomas Borowitz.

After putting the packages together, students hit the streets in downtown Texarkana to spread Christmas joy to the homeless and others in need.

The event was sponsored by the nonprofit organization Just Love and Kindness, which started in 2019 to honor Jarrod Klein, who was killed in 2017.