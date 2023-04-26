TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee and Jacob Olivia, Secretary of Education, hosted a town hall to discuss the historic LEARNS bill.

LEARNS is an acronym for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking, and safety.

This education reform initiative was passed during the 2023 legislative session.

The act was the first step in overhauling the Arkansas education system and was a key point of Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign. The bill expands the school voucher program to broaden school choice, and will raise starting teacher pay for teachers. LEARNS also puts an emphasis on literacy requirements for elementary students.

The town hall was hosted at the University of Arkansas Hope–Texarkana.

