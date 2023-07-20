All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) -The search is still underway for one of the two suspects who escaped the Bi-State Jail nearly two weeks ago.

Law enforcement captured Wayde Burton Land, but JC Lee Kirby remains at large.

JC Lee Kirby (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

Around 3:05 a.m. on July 7, officials said they discovered Land and Kirby missing during a jail count. Surveillance footage showed Land and Kirby wearing street clothes when they left the jail on foot. The men were seen traveling westbound toward Texas Boulevard.

Authorities captured Land on July 17 in Austin, Texas.

Officers booked him into the Travis County Jail, where he faces charges of unauthorized vehicle use, failure to identify as a fugitive. There is also a “hold for another agency” and a previous escape charge out of Bowie County.

Wayde Burton Land (Source: Bowie County Sheriff’s Office)

Land faced previous charges of failure to appear on burglary of a building and a previous escape from the Bi-State Jail with inmate Michael Olson. The two escaped from the second floor of the jail annex in March 2022. Officers shot and killed Olson on May 21 during a struggle with police as they attempted to arrest him.

Kirby was previously arrested for possession of a controlled substance. Officials said he is still missing. Authorities said he is 5’10”, around 165 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Kirby’s location should call 911 or the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 798-3149. Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to Kirby’s arrest. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers at (903) 793-STOP or through their P3Tips app.