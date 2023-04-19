TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Minden man was arrested at a Texarkana church with guns and survival gear Tuesday night.

According to a media release, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department responded to a call from a member of the security team of Faith Assembly of God Tuesday morning in reference to a man who was acting suspiciously while attending revival services.

Police say they were informed of several incidents on different nights that made church members believe the man was testing the security of the church while also asking personal questions about the members and staff. At the request of the church, officers arrived at the beginning of last night’s service to make the church members feel safer. The man arrived at 7:00 p.m. and entered the church.

Officers on scene walked by the man’s vehicle and observed in plain view an AR-style rifle, multiple 30-round magazines, a shotgun, a belt loaded with shotgun shells, knives, tourniquets, and other survival gear. Police shared this information with church staff and they requested the man be removed from the property.

TAPD found the suspect, Phillip Osbon, exiting the bathroom and asked him to speak with them. Police say he ignored the request and walked by them toward the main sanctuary filled with other attendees. Officers repeated their request and they reached to grab his arm to gain his attention. Osbon turned around, balled up his fist, and took a fighting stance while backing up into the sanctuary where church services had already begun.

Officers attempted to remove him from the church and he began to fight with them while also attempting to remove items off of one officer’s utility belt. Officers sprayed Osbon with pepper spray and he was taken into custody.

Police say during a search of the man’s person, he was found to be in possession of marijuana and his ID revealed him as Phillip Osbon of Minden, Louisiana.

Osbon was transported to the Miller County Jail and charged with obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot, and possession of a controlled substance.

He has an active felony warrant in Colorado for obstructing justice related to an assault on a peace officer, but he will not be extradited.

Police are asking anyone with information on this subject to contact TAPD.