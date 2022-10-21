TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Pleasant Grove ISD is adding some extra security to its High School campus with the purchasing of security gates.

The district’s Board of Trustees n Thursday approved the purchase for $106,000.

Director of Operations Matt Fry says the project will provide entry and exit gates in the student parking lot, the pass-through between the drop-off area and the student parking lot, and one going to the teacher parking area and field house.

He says the gates will also be electronically controlled and work in conjunction with the existing door access system and ID cards.

“Every day the parents in our community send us their most valuable thing, and that’s their kids, so our responsibility is to not only educate them to prepare them for the future but to keep them safe,” said Fry.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the school year.